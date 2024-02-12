12 Browns Players Who Won't Return Next Season
Breaking down the most likely Cleveland Browns players who won't return for the 2024 season.
8. Rodney McLeod
Speaking of veteran depth, Rodney McLeod signed with the Browns as a free agent to bolster their secondary. Given his Super Bowl and starting experience, McLeod was an under-the-radar addition.
Unfortunately, it appears Father Time has finally caught up to the Virginia product. The 33-year-old saw a significant drop-off in play this past season, recording just 29 tackles and one pass defended -- a far cry from the 96 tackles and 8 PDs he posted in 2022.
Making matters worse, McLeod was ruled out for the rest of the season after Week 11 following a biceps injury. That definitely didn't help with his end-of-year numbers, but it's obvious he wasn't going to come close to his 2022 output even before going down.
Now McLeod is a free agent, and his attractiveness isn't that high as a player in the secondary who'll be 34 years old by season's start. He's also coming off of that major injury, which could slow him down even more.
It'd be smart to pursue someone who's younger and has more long-term upside for Schwartz to develop, than taking a risk on McLeod post-injury.