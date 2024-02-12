12 Browns Players Who Won't Return Next Season
Breaking down the most likely Cleveland Browns players who won't return for the 2024 season.
9. Jordan Akins
David Njoku's career year in 2023 hammered home the point that Cleveland has one of the league's best tight ends. His penchant for coming up in huge moments, whether to move the chains or score a much-needed touchdown, makes the future of this offense very bright.
However, that also puts the non-Njoku TEs in the spotlight given the incredible talent they're expected to help support. And it's safe to say Jordan Akins didn't hold up his end of the bargain.
Akins was acquired via trade from the Houston Texans to reunite Deshaun Watson with one of his old teammates. The two had a connection in Houston, which included a pair of 400-yard campaigns for the tight end.
Yet, that success didn't translate at all to Cleveland. Akins totaled a forgettable 15 catches and 132 yards last season, failing to make any kind of positive impression.
Now navigating a tough cap situation, Akins is squarely on the chopping block. Cutting him this offseason would result in $2 million in cap savings and leave a dead cap hit of just $315K. Considering his 2023 production, this seems like a no-brainer.