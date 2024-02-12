12 Browns Players Who Won't Return Next Season
Breaking down the most likely Cleveland Browns players who won't return for the 2024 season.
10. Kahlef Hailassie
Throughout this tough year injury-wise for the Browns, the team saw how important having capable depth in the secondary was. Those health struggles opened up chances for players like Kahlef Hailassie, an undrafted free agent who was claimed by Cleveland after the preseason.
Unluckily for Hailassie, he didn't seize the opportunity.
The 6-foot-1 corner appeared in nine games for Cleveland in 2023. Despite seeing playing time in over half of the team's matchups, Hailassie's impact lacked severely. He posted just eight total tackles while seeing nearly as many snaps on special teams (102) as his work with the defense (105).
That defensive snap total was also inflated by the regular-season finale, which saw Hailassie draw the start for a Browns squad resting most of its key starters. Hailassie made minimal contributions (two tackles, one pass defended), though, despite Jake Browning being under center for the Bengals.
Given Hailassie's limited contributions and the fact he was a regular member of the inactive list on gamedays, his long-term prospects in Cleveland don't appear to be bright. He could easily be cut this offseason to save nearly $1 million in cap space.