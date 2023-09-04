Ranking the 15 Best Browns Players Heading into the 2023 Season
Who are the best Cleveland Browns on the roster for 2023?
7. Jack Conklin
Sticking on the o-line, it was actually a bit of a down year for Jack Conklin in 2022, but I don't think Browns fans should be all that concerned.
Conklin’s 66.7 overall grade from PFF in 2022 was the worst of his career, but there are a few reasons to believe that was just a little hiccup.
First of all, he’s still only 29 years old. Tackles often stay in their prime well into their mid-30’s, and I’m really not even remotely concerned that he’s suddenly on the downside of his career.
Second, his bad grade came almost entirely from perceived run blocking struggles. Considering this had been his strength over the previous three seasons, it’s even less likely that he just suddenly forgot how to run block.
Conklin was PFF's 7th-best run-blocking tackle as recently as 2021, and he's going to show us that he's back in full form in 2023.
6. Wyatt Teller
Can I interest you in another top o-lineman?
Remember what I said about it being hard to separate individual performance from the entire line? Well I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Teller and Conklin both had uncharacteristically weak years at the same time last season.
Teller is still just one season removed from receiving back-to-back second-team All-Pro honours though, and he was PFF’s best-grade guard in 2020 as well as the fifth-best in 2021.
Like with Conklin, it's not particualrly likely that the 28-year-old Teller's play has actually fallen off a cliff suddenly. Expect him to be back in fine form in 2023, with play that would make him the best offensive lineman on most NFL teams.