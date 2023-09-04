Ranking the 15 Best Browns Players Heading into the 2023 Season
Who are the best Cleveland Browns on the roster for 2023?
1. Myles Garrett
I won't pretend there was any mystery about who was going to be No. 1 on this list. I put Myles Garrett's name down before I even started thinking about what No. 2 through No. 15 would look like.
It's obviously hard to compare players across positions, but Myles Garrett has a real argument for being the best player in the NFL overall.
Garrett was PFF’s second-highest graded defensive player in 2021 before leaping into the top spot in 2022.
The 93.5 pass-rush grade he earned in 2022 was the best PFF has ever awarded to an edge rusher. Let that sink in. Think of all the great edge rushing seasons we've had since PFF's inception almost 20 years ago. None of them graded out better than Garrett's 2022.
And you can see why.
No rusher in the NFL was double-teamed at a higher rate than Garrett last season. The likes of Jadeveon Clowney and Jordan Elliott did absolutely zero to keep defenses honest. And even beyond that, the Browns' secondary did Garrett no favors by making opposing quarterbacks hold onto the ball for too long.
And even still, Garrett ended up with his second straight 16.0-sack season, recording an additional 26 QB hits.
We know he's more than capable of being a one-man wrecking crew on defense, but 2023 is really the first time that he won't need to be one. He'll finally have a strong supporting cast around him, and that's got to be a scary thought for every offense the Browns face off with this season.