Factory Of Sadness
FanSided

2 Studs (& 1 Dud) From the Cavaliers Preseason Opener Loss vs Hawks

Not everyone in the Cavs' rotation impressed on Tuesday night.

By Jason Schandl

Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley both stood out as studs in the Cavaliers' preseason opener against the Hawks.
Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley both stood out as studs in the Cavaliers' preseason opener against the Hawks. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

Dud: Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome got the first crack at backup point guard minutes, subbing in when both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland came off the floor late in the first quarter.

Things were ugly right from the jump.

Jerome picked up his first foul just 10 seconds in, and ended the first quarter 0-for-1 from the field with 2 fouls. His third foul came just 30 seconds into the second quarter.

It’s the preseason though, so he wasn’t subbed out.

He responded to that by picking up an offensive foul just 50 seconds later, getting himself benched for the remainder of the first half.

So in the “real game” half of action, Jerome was 0-for-1 with 1 rebound, 1 turnover and 4 fouls.

He finished the game well enough, scoring 9 points and adding 3 boards and 3 assists, but he was just way too bad against the Hawks' first unit to be able to make up for that with a little garbage time production.

Home/Cleveland Cavaliers