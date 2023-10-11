2 Studs (& 1 Dud) From the Cavaliers Preseason Opener Loss vs Hawks
Not everyone in the Cavs' rotation impressed on Tuesday night.
Dud: Ty Jerome
Ty Jerome got the first crack at backup point guard minutes, subbing in when both Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland came off the floor late in the first quarter.
Things were ugly right from the jump.
Jerome picked up his first foul just 10 seconds in, and ended the first quarter 0-for-1 from the field with 2 fouls. His third foul came just 30 seconds into the second quarter.
It’s the preseason though, so he wasn’t subbed out.
He responded to that by picking up an offensive foul just 50 seconds later, getting himself benched for the remainder of the first half.
So in the “real game” half of action, Jerome was 0-for-1 with 1 rebound, 1 turnover and 4 fouls.
He finished the game well enough, scoring 9 points and adding 3 boards and 3 assists, but he was just way too bad against the Hawks' first unit to be able to make up for that with a little garbage time production.