2 Studs (& 1 Dud) From the Cavaliers Preseason Opener Loss vs Hawks

Not everyone in the Cavs' rotation impressed on Tuesday night.

By Jason Schandl

Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley both stood out as studs in the Cavaliers' preseason opener against the Hawks.
Stud: Isaac Okoro

Isaac Okoro didn't do his damage against the Hawks' top players either, but he was too good to ignore. Great players dominate when they have a chance to face lesser competition, and that's exactly what Okoro showed us.

He finished the first half with just 3 points and 1 rebound. There wasn't anything wrong with how he played, but he didn't get many touches and didn't do much damage in his roughly 10 minutes of first-half action.

Then things really picked up.

Okoro erupted for 16 points in the third quarter alone, also adding 3 assists, thriving all around with the offense running through him.

Overall he finished the game with going 6-of-8 from the field (including 2-of-4 from 3-point range), posting 19 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, going +14 in 20.8 minutes of action.

