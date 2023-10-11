2 Studs (& 1 Dud) From the Cavaliers Preseason Opener Loss vs Hawks
Not everyone in the Cavs' rotation impressed on Tuesday night.
Stud: Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro didn't do his damage against the Hawks' top players either, but he was too good to ignore. Great players dominate when they have a chance to face lesser competition, and that's exactly what Okoro showed us.
He finished the first half with just 3 points and 1 rebound. There wasn't anything wrong with how he played, but he didn't get many touches and didn't do much damage in his roughly 10 minutes of first-half action.
Then things really picked up.
Okoro erupted for 16 points in the third quarter alone, also adding 3 assists, thriving all around with the offense running through him.
Overall he finished the game with going 6-of-8 from the field (including 2-of-4 from 3-point range), posting 19 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, going +14 in 20.8 minutes of action.
