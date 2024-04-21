3 Aging Browns Veterans Who Should Be Replaced in the NFL Draft
Three Cleveland Browns veterans getting up there in age that the team should consider drafting a replacement for in the 2024 NFL draft.
2. Rodney McLeod
One obvious Browns veteran who needs a future replacement is safety Rodney McLeod. Not for any outstanding negative reason, however.
Instead, the almost 34-year-old signaled after re-signing with Cleveland that this will be last NFL season, so the team must already start planning for his exit during the 2025 offseason.
McLeod ended up being an important secondary depth piece during the 2023 campaign as injuries sidelined both Grant Deplit and Juan Thornhill at times throughout the year. As a result, the experienced safety logged five starts among his 10 total appearances.
Unfortunately, the injury bug got to McLeod as well last season, as he suffered a torn biceps that ended his campaign in Week 11.
After 12 fruitful years in the league, including a Super Bowl ring won with the Philadelphia Eagles, McLeod had every right to hang his cleats up. Him choosing to stick around speaks volumes about his investment in seeing this squad contend.
McLeod's return should also be a huge plus if Cleveland takes a safety in the draft. His wealth of experience and incredible work ethic to stick around in the league for so long as an undrafted free agent make him an excellent teacher to any young player who joins the safety group.