3 Biggest Browns to Blame for Embarrassing Week 1 Loss vs. Cowboys
By Joe Summers
2. Amari Cooper - WR
It's hard to blame Amari Cooper for his inadequate stat line, but the underwhelming results are still cause for concern. He caught only two of nine targets for 16 yards, representing a terrible result at less than two yards per target.
Browns fans saw how dominant Cooper can be with even mediocre quarterback play, so a lot of the blame fall on Watson's shoulders. Nonetheless, this miniscule production can't be what the front office and coaching staff had in mind when designing the offense.
Cooper put up 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five TDs in 2023 with Joe Flacco playing a significant number of snaps under center. Watson may not be a proper fit for Cooper but since Cleveland is stuck with Watson, the star WR will have to figure out how to be productive.
We know that Cooper can produce and Watson remains the Browns' biggest issue. Regardless, this offense can't be successful unless its best receiver puts up numbers. Based purely on Week 1's results, that feels like a far-fetched scenario, yet it's the only way Cleveland be competitive with the elite teams in the AFC.
Things look bleak for this team, though a matchup with the Jaguars' paltry secondary awaits. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both torched Jacksonville in Week 1, so perhaps this is an opportunity for Cooper to prove he's still one of the conference's most dominant receivers.