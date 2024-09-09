3 Biggest Browns to Blame for Embarrassing Week 1 Loss vs. Cowboys
By Joe Summers
3. Dawand Jones - OT
Dawand Jones filled in for the injured Jack Conklin at right tackle and significantly struggled throughout the contest. He's a backup for a reason, though his issues in pass protection were a main reason that Deshaun Watson was under such duress for a majority of the game.
Watson was hit a whopping 17 times on Sunday, the most of any QB in Week 1. While Jones likely won't be a contributor week-to-week, his underwhelming performance left a lot to be desired. If the Browns have to rely on him moving forward, he'll remain an easy target for creative defensive coordinators creating pressure on the right side.
The 2023 fourth-round pick could have a bright future but must tighten up his technique against high-end defensive linemen to avoid being an issue when called on.
There's significant blame to go around when an offense struggles the way Cleveland's did. From the coaching staff to the backups, no one escapes criticism. Jones is an intriguing player, though Sunday's effort indicates he's nowhere near ready to be a starter on a contending team.
The Browns need to clean things up quickly, or it could be the type of year that results in Kevin Stefanski begging for his job.
