3 Bold Predictions for Browns vs Cardinals in Week 9
3. Cardinals' Leading Rusher is Under 50 Yards
With Dobbs struggling as a passer this season, Arizona has leaned on its run game throughout the 2023 campaign. The Cardinals are averaging a sizable 27.3 rushing attempts per contest and the team has been effective with them, ranking No. 5 in YPG.
This production has stayed consistent even with top RB James Conner sidelined, as backup Emari Demercado has impressed in relief.
However, Demercado is now nursing a toe injury that puts his Week 9 availability in doubt. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, causing Arizona to promote practice squad running back Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster in the meantime.
That could spell some serious troubles on the ground Sunday, especially if the Browns jump out to an early lead and force Tune into obvious passing situations. As a result, I can see Cleveland holding the Cardinals' top rusher to under 50 yards, which has only happened once all season prior to Week 9.
