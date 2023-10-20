3 Browns Who have Already Earned Contract Extensions With 2023 Play
These three Browns are more than deserving of contract extensions based on how the first six weeks of the 2023 NFL season have gone.
2. Corey Bojorquez
A punter isn't the sexiest football position, but having a competent one is key to winning in the NFL. Fortunately, Corey Bojorquez has been exactly that for the Browns this season.
The 27-year-old special teamer, who joined Cleveland as a free agent last year, has been reliable more often than not in 2023. Bojorquez is averaging 48.1 yards per punt with a 7.4% touchback rate and has even had 10 of his kicks land inside of the opponent's 20-yard line, putting him on pace for 34 in 17 games.
For reference, the Bellflower, CA native had 23 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line last season.
Bojorquez's contributions have helped keep the Browns above .500. Between injuries and inconsistent play, Cleveland's offense has been lacking, so having a punter who can push the opposition down the field has been a blessing.
With Bojorquez hitting free agency in March, the Browns need to find a way to extend him. There's no guarantee that another punter — either from free agency or the draft — will be able to replicate his results.
Bringing him back for another season or two would send a message to the locker room that all positive contributions will be rewarded, which will only further improve team chemistry.