3 Browns Who have Already Earned Contract Extensions With 2023 Play
These three Browns are more than deserving of contract extensions based on how the first six weeks of the 2023 NFL season have gone.
3. Grant Delpit
Considering how he's only in his third NFL season, Grant Delpit won't be eligible for an extension until after the 2023 campaign ends. Having said that, the ex-LSU Tiger has already proven that he deserves to stick around beyond his rookie contract.
There's rarely a time when the 25-year-old safety isn't on the field, playing 98% of defensive snaps so far. Delpit leads all Cleveland defenders with 21 solo tackles while recording 2 defended passes, 1 interception and a 14-yard fumble recovery. Quarterbacks also only have a 61.5% completion rate and 33.8 passer rating when targeting him.
Delpit's consistency has resulted in a 76.0 overall grade on Pro Football Focus. For comparison, he finished with grades of 63.3 and 63.6 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Like Bojorquez, Delpit is set to become a free agent once the season concludes. Continued play at his current level essentially guarantees a plethora of suitors, meaning the Browns must extend him before he hits the open market.
Hopefully, Berry is willing to pay the price to keep Delpit in Cleveland. He's played a key role in the Browns allowing the fewest receiving yards this season, so keeping him around would ensure the secondary remains respectable for years to come.
