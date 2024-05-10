3 Browns Already on the Chopping Block Before OTAs
3. Pierre Strong Jr., RB
The battle at the running back position this offseason is going to be one of the more interesting battles for the Cleveland Browns.
Of course, the primary intrigue is going to be surrounding the return/health of Nick Chubb, the team's superstar at the position, but the Browns went out and made some other moves to fortify their depth here over the course of the 2024 offseason.
They added Nyheim Hines, coming off of an injury of his own, but he's 9 months removed from surgery and could end up being a much more dynamic addition to the offense than anyone is really giving credit for at the moment.
The Browns also are bringing in D'Onta Foreman, a big and physical back who should be able to give them a lot of carries in case Chubb isn't fully ready. Jerome Ford is back after leading the team with over 800 rushing yards a season ago. So where does that leave 2023 trade acquisition Pierre Strong Jr.?
Strong was acquired last year in a trade with the Patriots and got 68 total touches for 338 yards and a touchdown. He played in all 17 games and has added value on special teams where he played 55 percent of the snaps in 2023. Still, with all of the additions the Browns have made, you can't help but wonder if Strong's job is in jeopardy.
