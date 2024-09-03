3 Browns Already on Thin Ice Entering Week 1
By Jovan Alford
3. Devin Bush Jr.
Bush is more so on thin ice because he’s playing on a one-year deal rather than his play on the field.
Cleveland invested in its linebacker unit this offseason, signing Bush to a one-year, $1.5 million deal and Jordan Hicks to a two-year, $8 million contract.
Bush, Hicks, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could become one of the best LB trios in the AFC and potentially the AFC.
The 26-year-old Bush had a disappointing 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks. The former first-round pick recorded 37 combined tackles and five tackles for loss.
Bush also played a career-worst 27 percent of defensive snaps despite suiting up in 13 games. It was a complete 360-degree change from the 5-foot-11 linebacker, who had 70-plus combined tackles in three out of his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland hopes Bush can turn the clock back to his Steeler days on Sunday as this Cowboys’ offense is explosive and has an emerging playmaker at tight end in Jake Ferguson. But if Bush can make a few plays in Week 1, there's a chance he could rebound in Cleveland.
