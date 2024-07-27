3 Browns Already on Thin Ice In Training Camp
3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
Dorian Thompson-Robinson saw a lot more action than he expected to see as a rookie.
With Deshaun Watson hurt and P.J. Walker struggling, the 2023 third-rounder was forced to start three games as a rookie. Considering that Thompson-Robinson was viewed as a project, his struggles were far from surprising as he finished his first NFL season with 440 passing yards, one touchdown, four interceptions, a 53.6% completion rate, a 51.2 passer rating, and two fumbles.
With Walker and late-season hero Joe Flacco out of town, the Browns brought in outside reinforcements to knock Thompson-Robinson further down the depth chart. They added 10-year veteran QB Jameis Winston to be Watson's backup while Tyler Huntley was brought in to compete for the QB3 roll.
Even though camp is only a few days old, Huntley appears to be outperforming DTR. The former Utah Ute has been taking a ton of reps and even had an opportunity to run the offense on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Thompson-Robinson is still struggling to find a way to stand out. Although he connected with Zaire Mitchell-Paden and D'Onta Foreman on a couple of passes, the 24-year-old signal-caller has been doing more mental work rather than physical activities at practice. In a game where results speak for themselves, Thompson-Robinson needs to show he's made on-field improvements too.
If Thompson-Robinson's rookie struggles bleed into the rest of training camp, his outlook with the Browns doesn't look great — especially if he's going to keep sharing the QB room with these guys.
More Browns news and rumors: