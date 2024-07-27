Factory Of Sadness
3 Browns Already on Thin Ice In Training Camp

While certain Browns have been impressing the coaching staff at training camp, others haven't. Here are three Cleveland players who are already on thin ice this summer.

By Devon Platana

3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB

Dorian Thompson-Robinson saw a lot more action than he expected to see as a rookie.

With Deshaun Watson hurt and P.J. Walker struggling, the 2023 third-rounder was forced to start three games as a rookie. Considering that Thompson-Robinson was viewed as a project, his struggles were far from surprising as he finished his first NFL season with 440 passing yards, one touchdown, four interceptions, a 53.6% completion rate, a 51.2 passer rating, and two fumbles.

With Walker and late-season hero Joe Flacco out of town, the Browns brought in outside reinforcements to knock Thompson-Robinson further down the depth chart. They added 10-year veteran QB Jameis Winston to be Watson's backup while Tyler Huntley was brought in to compete for the QB3 roll.

Even though camp is only a few days old, Huntley appears to be outperforming DTR. The former Utah Ute has been taking a ton of reps and even had an opportunity to run the offense on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thompson-Robinson is still struggling to find a way to stand out. Although he connected with Zaire Mitchell-Paden and D'Onta Foreman on a couple of passes, the 24-year-old signal-caller has been doing more mental work rather than physical activities at practice. In a game where results speak for themselves, Thompson-Robinson needs to show he's made on-field improvements too.

If Thompson-Robinson's rookie struggles bleed into the rest of training camp, his outlook with the Browns doesn't look great — especially if he's going to keep sharing the QB room with these guys.

