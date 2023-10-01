3 Browns Bold Predictions vs Ravens in Week 4
- Down goes Lamar
- Amari Cooper isn't robbed this time
- Deshaun Watson is back
2. Amari Cooper Goes Off For 150+ Yards
Amari Cooper finally had his first explosive game of the season with 116 yards in Week 3, and he was a blown call away from having another 40.
Well, this time the referees aren't going to hold him back from topping 150 receiving yards.
This game projects to be a much closer one than we played against Tennessee last week, and that means more opportunities to throw the ball since we won’t be spending so much time just trying to bleed the clock.
Cooper has accounted for a quarter of the Browns’ passing targets this season, so when Watson’s volume goes up, Cooper's will follow.
There are, of course, no doubts about what Cooper can do with that volume either. He's averaging 14.3 yards per reception on the season, and over the last two games he's averaging 11.4 yards per target.
This is also a nice matchup for Cooper, as Baltimore's struggling cornerbacks will be totally outmatched here.
It will be a beautiful sight to see Coop get that 150-yard game that he was robbed of in Week 3.