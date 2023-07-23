3 Browns Players Ready to Break Out in 2023
3. Elijah Moore
The aforementioned Moore finally got the change of scenery he was craving after two tumultuous years in New York. While things didn't work out with the Jets, Moore has the right surroundings to turn things around in Cleveland.
One major change that should immediately help Moore is consistency at quarterback. New York's QB room, due to injuries and performance issues, was a revolving door on a weekly basis that included Joe Flacco, Mike White, Zach Wilson, Josh Johnson and Chris Streveler. It's hard to blame a young receiver for failing to excel in an unpredictable environment like that.
Not only did Watson miss just one start from 2018-2020, but he's also throwing behind one of the best offensive lines in football, which gives him protection the Jets' quarterbacks weren't afforded.
Moore now playing a clear role in a well-defined system sets him up to focus on what he does best as well. New York experimented with where he lined up during his two years there, and his usage varied from QB to QB, preventing him from developing any kind of familiarity.
In Cleveland, he joins a receiving corps with a star No. 1 in Amari Cooper and legit No. 2 in Donovan Peoples-Jones. Moore fits into the slot beautifully alongside these two, and the attention they command sets Moore up to do damage where there's holes in the defense's coverage.
The Browns already rank in the top half of the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, but expect that number to climb if these three players ball out in 2023.