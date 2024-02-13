3 Browns Cap Casualty Cuts to Save Millions This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns are projected to be around $20.6 million over the salary cap this offseason, per Spotrac. Here are four players that they could potentially cut to save millions this spring.
The Cleveland Browns head into the NFL offseason filled with hope following one of the best campaigns in recent franchise history. Despite a season riddled with injuries, the Browns still managed to go 11-6 and make the playoffs, leaving the fanbase feeling optimistic about the future.
Having said that, Kevin Stefanski's team does face one key obstacle this offseason: the salary cap. According to Spotrac, the Browns are projected to be around $20.6 million over the cap despite 24 players hitting free agency.
In other words, some familiar faces could become cap casualties in an effort to free up more space.
Here are three Browns who could potentially be cut to save cap space this offseason.
1. TE Jordan Akins — Cap Savings: $2 Million
Browns fans were excited to see what Jordan Akins could do after signing a two-year, $3.9 million contract last offseason. After all, the former 2018 third-rounder was coming off a strong performance that saw him record career-highs in receptions (37), yards (495), and touchdowns (5) with the Houston Texans.
Unfortunately, Akins didn't come near those heights in 2023 as he competed for targets with tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant. The former Central Florida product finished the year with 15 receptions for 132 receiving yards across 17 games while playing a career-low 19% of offensive snaps.
I won't be surprised if the Browns cut Akins this offseason. Whether it's before or after June 1, Cleveland can save $2 million by waiving him. That might not seem like a lot of money, but it's a great amount for a team seriously over the cap. Besides, Akins turns 32 in April so it isn't as if we have to worry about a potential breakout on another team.
In a business where every available penny counts, don't be surprised if Akins isn't on the roster come training camp.