3 Browns Cap Casualty Cuts to Save Millions This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns are projected to be around $20.6 million over the salary cap this offseason, per Spotrac. Here are four players that they could potentially cut to save millions this spring.
2. WR Elijah Moore — Cap Savings: $1.8 Million
Elijah Moore is one player who left Browns fans wanting more (pun intended) throughout the 2023 campaign.
The 23-year-old pass-catcher was inconsistent this season, alternating between promising and frustrating performances. Although his 59 receptions and 640 receiving yards were both personal bests, his two TD catches and 73.4 passer rating when targeted left much to be desired. It doesn't help that he only recorded 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown in Cleveland's final six games.
Moore only carries a $1,879,149 cap hit in 2024, but that number could skyrocket if he demands a bigger deal in 2025. The Browns may have already decided that they're unwilling to give him a pay raise, meaning a potential cut this offseason could be on the table — especially with a potential cut removing his entire salary from the books.
The Browns already have promising young wide receivers like Cedric Tillman and David Bell on the roster, so keeping Moore around isn't a must. Besides, if they want to add more, there's always April's draft.