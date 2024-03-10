3 Browns on the Chopping Block After Jerry Jeudy Trade
There could be some more changes to the Browns roster on the way
By Randy Gurzi
2. David Bell
David Bell was a production machine at Purdue. In three seasons, which were limited to just 29 games due to the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020, Bell had 232 receptions for 2,946 yards, and 21 touchdowns. He averaged 12.7 yards per catch and Sasquatch sightings were more frequent than seeing him drop the ball.
Expected to be an early Round 2 selection, Bell struggled in the NFL Combine with the athletic testing. His stock dropped, due in large part to a 4.65 time in the 40-yard dash and he fell to the Browns who took him 99th overall.
As a rookie, Bell appeared in 16 games but had just 35 passes thrown his way. He continued to show off sure hands and even did a solid job beating man coverage. However, he never stretched the field and finished with 214 yards on 24 receptions (an average of 8.9 per catch) and had no touchdowns.
This past season, he saw fewer targets after Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore were added, but had more of an impact. Bell caught 14 passes for 167 yards with three touchdowns. He even converted a couple of fourth-down conversions, one of which went for 41 yards and a score.
His development was promising but we can't forget that 68 yards and two of his touchdowns in Week 18 when playing primarily against backups.
Bell has the tools to be a long-time NFL player but he's not very dynamic and the addition of Jerry Jeudy means he's in danger of losing his spot if even one more wideout is added in the offseason.