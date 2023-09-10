3 Browns Who Could Get Benched vs. Bengals in Week 1
These three Browns could wind up getting benched against the Bengals in Week 1.
3. Greg Newsome II
Sunday's matchup is a big one for third-year cornerback Greg Newsome II.
After all, he has a lot to prove against the Bengals. Newsome vocalized his displeasure when Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase didn't suit up in Week 8 last season, only for Chase to burn the Browns to the tune of 119 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 catches just five games later.
Fast forward to this week when Newsome said he's ready for Chase, as well as fellow Cincinnati WRs Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The 23-year-old CB now has no choice but to back up his words on Sunday.
Obviously, Newsome won't be alone on his quest. He still has Denzel Ward on the opposite side while Mike Ford was taken off the injury report earlier this week. But that doesn't change the fact that Newsome can't afford to let Chase & Co. get the better of him for the second consecutive meeting.
Once the Bengals' passing attack gets going, it's incredibly tough to stop. If Newsome can't set the tone early with strong coverage and disruptive plays, someone else will be given the opportunity to step up.
Looking to step up your betting game? You can get a guaranteed $250 bonus at Caesars Sportsbook, which pays out whether your first bet wins or not. The offer expires soon though, so use our exclusive link below to claim your bonus now before it's too late!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER