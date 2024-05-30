3 Browns Draft Busts Who Could Be Cut This Offseason
Thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade, the Cleveland Browns haven't even really been able to take too many risks early on in the NFL Draft in recent years. The Browns haven't had a first-round pick since 2021 (Greg Newsome) and outside of the 2024 NFL Draft, they haven't had a second-round pick since then, either (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah).
Even though it might be harsh to consider guys drafted on Day 2 as potential NFL Draft "busts", there are some relatively high draft picks that haven't worked out for the Browns in recent years. In fact, if you go back a little further than 2021, you might find some high draft picks who could be on the chopping block this offseason.
Which recent Browns draft busts could be cut in 2024?
1. Jedrick Wills, OT
Jed Wills was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft, and it looked like he was going to be a franchise staple early on in his career. At this point, it's fair to say the jury is still out, but Wills does not appear to be on an overly positive trajectory. He played poorly and was hurt last year, limited to just eight games total.
The Browns need to see a healthy bounce-back year from Wills in 2024 or he's going to be in danger of being cut sooner rather than later. General manager Andrew Berry has assembled some solid depth on the offensive line although at present, nobody really has the long-term upside of Wills.
The Browns will give him one more shot, but this year is really a make-or-break season for the former 10th overall pick.