3 Browns Draft Picks Who Are Officially Busts Following 2023 Season
With the 2023 NFL season in the books, it's time to come to grips that these three Cleveland Browns draft picks are officially busts.
3. LB Jacob Phillips — 2020 Round 3, Pick 97
After selecting Elliott in 2020, the Browns weren't done adding to their defense, selecting linebacker Jacob Phillips just nine picks later. Spoiler alert: things didn't work out with the ex-LSU Tiger, either.
Health has been one of the main obstacles in Phillips' way. The former CFP National Champion has played an average of five games since his rookie campaign, landing on the injured reserve at least once every year. That trend continued into the 2023 campaign where he didn't play one game after landing on the IR back in August due to a pectoral injury.
Phillips, 24, is still young enough to have a decent NFL career, but that becomes less likely with each passing year. He's never played more than nine games in a season and even when he's healthy (by his standard), it isn't like he's been producing all that much. He has 88 total tackles (57 solo), three sacks, and five defended passes in 20 career outings (8 starts).
Given that he's also a free agent in March, it's safe to say that Phillips is not only a bust but that his time in Cleveland is as good as done.