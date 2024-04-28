3 Browns Draft Picks Who May Not Make the 53-Man Roster
The Cleveland Browns may not have room on the 53-man roster for all of their 2024 NFL Draft picks. Which rookies might not make the cut?
With a roster as good as the Cleveland Browns have, the rookies are going to have to earn their spots, to say the very least. This is a Browns team that has been extremely active in free agency and on the trade market, and with the depth they already had going into the 2024 NFL Draft, some of these incoming rookies could be looking at the practice squad at best.
They might even just be auditioning for the other 31 NFL teams as members of the Browns this offseason.
Whether they play at deep position groups or simply need more seasoning, which Browns rookies might be in danger of not making the 53-man roster in 2024?
1. Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota (7th round)
The Browns seemingly got a really nice value in Myles Harden here in the 7th round of the 2024 NFL Draft. You hold out hope that a player like this can crack your roster somehow because the developmental potential is there and you don't want to risk losing him by putting him on waivers.
But the Browns are currently pretty deep at the cornerback position, especially at the top. Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome make up the starting trio for Cleveland at corner, and the Browns already have 2023 fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell on the roster as well as special teams ace Justin Hardee who was signed away from the Jets this offseason.
It's always going to be tough for a 7th-round pick to make the final roster but especially with how good this Cleveland secondary is, the former FCS All-American Harden is going to have to be on top of his game at every turn of the offseason program.