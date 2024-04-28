3 Browns Draft Picks Who May Not Make the 53-Man Roster
The Cleveland Browns may not have room on the 53-man roster for all of their 2024 NFL Draft picks. Which rookies might not make the cut?
3. Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville (5th round)
The Cleveland Browns took former Georgia State transfer Jamari Thrash -- who finished his college career at Louisville -- in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. You certainly aren't taking guys in the 5th round and expecting to cut them going into your offseason program, but this is a deep group of receivers right now in Cleveland.
Here's what Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said about Thrash:
"Thrash makes up with speed what he gives away with play strength. He has an extensive history of stretching the field, showing an ability to find a second gear on deep routes or on short catches that turn into chunk plays. He’ll have some issues against NFL press, but formational consideration could help in that regard. Thrash has the physical ability to run a more complete route tree as a pro, but a lack of hand strength and frame size create too many drops and losses on contested catches. Thrash has the potential to work inside or outside but has excessive feast-or-famine qualities."- Lance Zierlein
When you read a scouting report like that, it's easy to see there are traits and skills to like with a player like Thrash, but there is also a possible developmental period needed. The question becomes -- are the Browns going to be able to get him through to the practice squad?
Thrash is going to enter the NFL behind Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jaelon Darden, and James Proche. You can't fault the Broncos for taking playmakers, especially on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, but Thrash may need some time to eventually crack this team.