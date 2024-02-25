3 Browns Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
The Cleveland Browns do not have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they have several picks in between Rounds 2-7 to find impact players on both sides of the ball.
By Jovan Alford
2. Mohamed Kamara, LB/DL, Colorado State
Kamara is coming off a tremendous 2023 season with Colorado State and is an intriguing draft prospect. The 6-foot-1 EDGE rusher should be available on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft, as the Browns need to add depth to the defensive line with multiple players hitting free agency.
The Newark, N.J., native popped off the screen this past season, producing career-highs across the board with 56 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks.
Kamara doesn’t have the prototypical size to be an EDGE rusher in the NFL, but his motor and strength could make him a weapon in Jim Schwartz’s defense. Cleveland’s defense was ranked sixth in sacks this past season (49), with Myles Garrett leading the way with 14. Garrett was the lone Browns’ defender with double-digit sacks.
Za’Darius Smith was second on the Browns in sacks (5.5), but he’s an unrestricted free agent. Kamara can put their hand in the dirt but stand up off the line of the scrimmage to rush the QB. One of his best games this season was against Colorado, where Kamara posted five tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.