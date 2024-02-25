3 Browns Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
The Cleveland Browns do not have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they have several picks in between Rounds 2-7 to find impact players on both sides of the ball.
By Jovan Alford
3. Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
Wilson is among the many linebackers gaining buzz ahead of this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.
The Browns could use an influx of young talent at the linebacker spot as Matthew Adams, Anthony Walker Jr., and Jacob Phillips are all scheduled to be unrestricted free agents in March when the new league begins.
The former NC State linebacker is one of the players that NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah could see the Browns potentially drafting.
"Wrestling background. Has had some injuries, but really, really instinctive," Jeremiah said to the Browns’ team site. "Ton of speed. Ton of range. Just a really good player."
The 6-foot-4 linebacker has the athleticism that teams like at the position and can play the pass, which is a nice caveat for any team considering Wilson.
This past season at NC State, Wilson produced 138 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, six sacks, and three interceptions. It was only the second time Wilson posted 100 or more tackles in a season.
The Browns already have one athletic linebacker in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is coming off a tremendous third season in the NFL (100 combined tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, five quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions). Why not add Wilson to the crew as Cleveland tries to take the division crown away from the Baltimore Ravens next season?
