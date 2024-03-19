3 Browns Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Cleveland
Which Cleveland Browns free agents could still come back in 2024?
The Cleveland Browns were one of the best teams in the NFL in 2023 with an 11-6 record, and they've wasted absolutely no time adding to and upgrading the roster in 2024. The Browns have already made 21 deals with free agents this offseason, including bringing back some of their own, and they also added wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos on top of it all.
Needless to say, the Browns are building. They have to be aggressive in finding fits via free agency and trade because they don't have a first-round pick -- again -- this year.
Despite already making a ton of moves, the Browns could still look to bring back some of their own. Between now and even leading up to the season, these names could make sense in the right situation.
1. James Proche, WR
It might not be the most likely potential reunion, but we could see the Cleveland Browns bring back James Proche at some point this offseason. Proche is mostly just a punt return specialist at this point, but he was pretty good at it for the Browns last season, averaging 9.0 yards per punt return (career-best).
At the very least, Proche can provide some competition for whoever else the Browns have in mind to return punts this coming season. It won't cost much at all to bring him back, and when you can raise the floor in competition like this, especially on special teams, that's worth the investment on your 90-man roster.