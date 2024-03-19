3 Browns Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Cleveland
Which Cleveland Browns free agents could still come back in 2024?
2. Matthew Adams, LB/ST
There are a number of players on every team in the NFL that many fans don't know a lot about, but they might be some of the most valuable guys on the roster. Special teams players often get overlooked because they aren't always making the big splash plays on a weekly basis, but having great special teams players is so valuable to playoff teams like the Browns.
If you have a weakness on special teams in the postseason, it can make or break your chances of winning a tight game.
That's why the Browns could end up bringing back special teams ace Matthew Adams, who was formerly a seventh-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts (2018 NFL Draft). Adams has carved out a role for himself on special teams throughout the course of his NFL career and it's a big reason why he's been sticking around.
He played more special teams snaps for the Cleveland Browns last year than any other player on the roster, a whopping 435 total special teams snaps last season. That's a lot of trust coming from special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, and with Cleveland already bringing back special teamer Mike Ford, perhaps Matthew Adams will be next.