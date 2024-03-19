3 Browns Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Cleveland
Which Cleveland Browns free agents could still come back in 2024?
3. Kareem Hunt, RB
The Cleveland Browns may not be able to "quit" Kareem Hunt just yet.
With Nick Chubb coming off of a major injury, the Browns are going to need to make sure they're well-stocked at the running back position. They were pretty fortunate last year that Hunt was still available into the regular season and that they were able to add him into the mix, because he ended up scoring nine touchdowns for them.
Hunt wasn't the dynamic guy we have seen early in his NFL career, averaging just 3.0 yards per attempt, but having him on the roster might help head coach Kevin Stefanski sleep at night.
Of course, this one is probably dependent on what happens with the Browns in the NFL Draft. Hunt is only 28 years old at this point, but he's gone from a guy that averaged almost five yards per carry just a couple of years ago to being a guy that averaged just 3.0 yards per carry in a hurry. His yards after contact and broken tackles were way down this past season, but there's obviously still some value in having a veteran back like this on the roster for a team like the Browns.
