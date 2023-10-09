3 Browns on the Hot Seat Coming Out of Bye Week
The Cleveland Browns started the season off on a great note, but it's been a mixed bag ever since. Despite some struggles and a few key injuries, though, it's clear this team still has the potential to be a contender.
That being said, a few players in particular need to step up to help this team remain in the playoff hunt. With that in mind, here are three Browns on the hot seat coming out of the Week 5 bye.
Browns Players on Hot Seat After Bye
1. Jedrick Wills Jr.
If there's one player that needs to improve the most out of the bye week, it's left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
Wills has been Cleveland's biggest liability on the offensive line over the first four games, regularly failing to create open running lanes and protect his quarterback.
No matter what numbers you look at, Wills is bench-worthy. ProFootballFocus gives him a dismal overall grade of 45.4 as he's struggled in both run- and pas- blocking scenarios. Meanwhile, Cleveland.com's Malachy Gardner recently wrote Wills has a team-high 3.3% blown block rate while creating just 0.6 yards before contact.
Wills is also among the league leaders in the worst categories for a tackle. He's already been called for three penalties and allowed two sacks, which are No. 15 and No. 12 in the NFL, respectively. This is right after he was at fault for 10 flags (No. 8) and six sacks (No. 15) last season.
Wills' disappointing play is a full-blown trend at this point, and it simply can't continue out of the bye. If he doesn't turn things around fast, the Browns must consider another option.