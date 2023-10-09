3 Browns on the Hot Seat Coming Out of Bye Week
3. Donovan Peoples-Jones
Cleveland's Week 4 loss was due several people letting the team down, but wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was at the top of the list.
DPJ's extremely quiet start to the season continued once again versus the Ravens, as he hauled in only one reception for 12 yards. An off game with DTR at QB is one thing, but this isn't anything new. Peoples-Jones has a pair of single-digit-yard performances already in 2023, and his high is just 43 yards so far.
That is a significant drop-off from Peoples-Jones' breakout campaign that saw him post 839 yards, good for an average of just under 50 per contest.
Somehow even worse, DPJ looked completely uninterested in helping the Browns during their Week 4 defeat. His effort was a serious issue, both on offense and as a punt returner. His checked-out play was on full display in the first quarter when he allowed Baltimore's Brandon Stephens to return his interception 52 yards despite being extremely taggable.
Cleveland needs more from its supposed No. 2 wide receiver. It's clear his connection with Watson is lacking a bit, but hopefully he took some time during the bye to get on the same page as his quarterback. Otherwise, he might continue to be a afterthought on Sundays.
You can make your own fruitful bye-week adjustment by signing up at DraftKings Sportsbook. DK is offering $200 in instant bonus bets to new users who claim the offer below and place a first wager of just $5. That's the perfect way to upgrade your bankroll, but it won't last long, so act now!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER