3 Browns Who Have Locked Up a Roster Spot Before Preseason Finale
By Randy Gurzi
2. Myles Harden, CB
Andrew Berry has had his share of hits in the NFL Draft including Martin Emerson, Jr., Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Grant Delpit - just to name a few. He's also had some misses such as Cade York, Anthony Schwartz, and Siaki Ika.
This year, it appears as though he had far more hits than misses.
Sure, it's still early but Michael Hall, Jr. and Zak Zinter have looked great in their first couple of preseason games. They've also liked what they've seen from Jamari Thrash, Jowon Briggs, and Nathaniel Watson.
Having said all that, there's a case to be made that their best pick was Myles Harden from South Dakota.
Taken at No. 227 overall, Harden was instantly praised as a great value pick. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder was called scheme versatile with excellent awareness. Known for his aggressiveness, Harden's only real issues were a lack of on-ball production and a 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash. Teams were also concerned due to the level of competition he faced but so far, none of that hasn't been an issue.
Harden has been making plays throughout camp and proved he wasn't afraid when the preseason began. He had five tackles against the Green Bay Packers and one more against the Minnesota Vikings. Harden showed his toughness as he delivered some tough hits and while he gave up a few receptions, he was never far from the play.
Cleveland might not lean on him much as a rookie but he has far too much promise to be exposed to waivers.