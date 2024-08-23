3 Browns Who Have Locked Up a Roster Spot Before Preseason Finale
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jamari Thrash, WR
One of the big knocks on Andrew Berry during his tenure as Cleveland's general manager has been his inability to find wideouts in the draft. In 2020, he did well with Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round but since then, it's been a struggle. And even DPJ's success was short-lived.
In 2021, the Browns selected Anthony Schwartz in the third round out of Auburn. In 2022, it was David Bell out of Purdue in Round 3 and Mike Woods II from Oklahoma in Round 6. Then in 2023, it was Cedric Tillman from Tennessee, again in Round 3.
Each of these players has failed to live up to expectations. Schwartz was gone after two years, Bell has yet to become a consistent threat, and Woods has just five receptions. Even Tillman, who came into camp playing well has yet to hit his rhythm with 21 receptions and no touchdowns as a rookie.
With all that being said, their latest rookie appears to be the one who could break through.
Jamari Thrash was the 156th overall pick out of Louisville this season and has been a strong presence already. Known as a playmaker during his collegiate days, he had 43 yards on three receptions in the first preseason game and another 25 yards on three catches in the second.
He's a crisp route runner who ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. He plays without fear over the middle of the field and could find himself on the field often.