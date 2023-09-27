3 Browns Who Will Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2023
The Browns' hot start to the 2023 season is finally getting these guys some love on the national stage.
3. Maurice Hurst
You know the old saying "a rising tide lifts all boats"? That's the case with an elite defense. It can often be so hard for fans to pick out individual performances on a given defensive play, and that's especially true in the chaos of the interior defensive line.
That means one of the easiest ways to start getting public recognition is to do your job well in the middle of an elite defense — since that full defensive performance will elevate your reputation.
That's not a slight on Maurice Hurst, either. He's been darn good through three games, making an impact both against the run and as a pass-rusher.
Browns fans expected Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris to be the difference-makers on the inside this year, but Hurst is out-playing both of them.
PFF has Hurst graded as the Browns’ fourth-best defender (trailing Delpit, Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith) and he ranks 11th among 126 graded defensive tackles in 2023.
Everyone on this defense will start to get more and more individual recognition as the unit continues to dominate and the Browns become clear playoff contenders, and that will elevate Hurst into the national conversation.
One thing that won't reach the national conversation is the incredible "bet $1, get $365" promo from Bet365 right now — because it's only available in a limited number of states. Ohio is one of them, and Browns fans can unlock a full guaranteed $365 bonus for just betting $1. As long as you deposit $10+ after signing up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below, you automatically get that full bonus whether your bet wins or loses. Make sure to sign up now to claim your $365 before the offer expires!