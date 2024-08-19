3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded Before Roster Cutdown Day
By Randy Gurzi
1. David Bell, Wide Receiver
In need of wide receiver help in 2022, the Browns elected to wait until the 99th pick in the third round to bring in reinforcements. That's where they landed Purdue's David Bell, who was expected to go higher than that early in the draft process.
Bell was a production machine at Purdue, pulling down 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman. He finished with 232 catches for 2,946 yards, and 21 touchdowns in 29 games. As impressive as he was during his collegiate career, the 6-foot-1, 212-pounder saw his stock tumble when he ran a 4.65 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Even with the slow time, the Browns felt he would be a good fit in their system. His route-running and sure hands made him an ideal fit as a slot receiver. As a rookie, he took some time to get rolling. He played in 16 games with three starts but had just 214 yards on 24 receptions (8.9 yards per catch) with no touchdowns. He also had just seven first-down grabs.
In year two, his numbers were down overall but he was far more efficient. Bell had 14 catches but secured nine first downs and had 167 yards (11.9 per catch). He even scored his first three touchdowns including two in the finale.
Heading into his third season, Bell remains a trusted pass-catcher for Cleveland but their depth is greater than ever. They'd surely like to keep him but to keep from going thin elsewhere, they might be open to sending Bell to another team where he could get more opportunities.