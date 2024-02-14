3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason
Which Cleveland Browns players are most likely to be traded this offseason?
3. Elijah Moore, WR
The Browns traded for Elijah Moore last offseason, and that trade in itself was sort of proof that last year was a rental year at best. The Browns and Jets came together on a pretty team-friendly deal for Cleveland with a swap of picks on day two being involved.
If the 2023 season was a "trial" year for Moore with the Cleveland Browns, they may not be renewing the subscription for 2024. Moore is entering a contract year in 2024, and the Browns don't really have the time right now to mess around with manufacturing him a bunch of touches in their offense if he's not going to come through and produce with the opportunities he's given.
Moore finished last season averaging less than 11 yards per reception and 651 total yards from scrimmage. That level of productivity per touch was the worst of Moore's career thus far.
Just like with Jedrick Wills, teams might be pulling out their scouting notes on Moore once again and perhaps looking to catch him at his best in a contract year. The Browns could think the same, but they also might be more interested in just upgrading the position.
The value on Moore is as low as it's probably ever been, but there would certainly be interested teams if the Browns put him on the market.
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: