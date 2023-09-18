Factory Of Sadness
FanSided

3 Browns Who Must Step Up in Week 2 if Amari Cooper is Sidelined

If Amari Coopers is out in Week 2, the Browns are counting on these players to step up.

By Devon Platana

Here are three Browns who must step up against the Steelers in Week 2 if Amari Cooper is sidelined.
Here are three Browns who must step up against the Steelers in Week 2 if Amari Cooper is sidelined. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

2. Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones was someone I saw as an X-factor ahead of last week's matchup against the Bengals. The former Michigan Wolverine appeared poised for a breakout after finishing his third NFL campaign with career highs in receptions (61) and receiving yards (839).

Instead, Peoples-Jones was practically invisible last week. He was only targeted twice all game, finishing with 12 yards and a first down on one catch. What's even more alarming is that his playing 89.2% of offensive snaps only trailed Watson and four offensive linemen, who all played 100%.

Although I said Moore will likely be the No. 1 WR with Cooper out, there's also a chance that DPJ could be the top option. Peoples-Jones has more experience playing with Watson and Alex Van Pelt is the only offensive coordinator he's ever known.

Keeping that in mind, the fourth-year WR doesn't seem to mind playing in Steel City. He amassed 118 receiving yards on 5 catches during his two previous trips to Pittsburgh, translating to 23.6 yards per reception (compared to his career average of 12.4).

After Pittsburgh conceded a combined 184 receiving yards and 2 TDs to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk last week, Cleveland needs Peoples-Jones to step up big-time.

Home/Cleveland Browns