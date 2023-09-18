3 Browns Who Must Step Up in Week 2 if Amari Cooper is Sidelined
If Amari Coopers is out in Week 2, the Browns are counting on these players to step up.
2. Donovan Peoples-Jones
Donovan Peoples-Jones was someone I saw as an X-factor ahead of last week's matchup against the Bengals. The former Michigan Wolverine appeared poised for a breakout after finishing his third NFL campaign with career highs in receptions (61) and receiving yards (839).
Instead, Peoples-Jones was practically invisible last week. He was only targeted twice all game, finishing with 12 yards and a first down on one catch. What's even more alarming is that his playing 89.2% of offensive snaps only trailed Watson and four offensive linemen, who all played 100%.
Although I said Moore will likely be the No. 1 WR with Cooper out, there's also a chance that DPJ could be the top option. Peoples-Jones has more experience playing with Watson and Alex Van Pelt is the only offensive coordinator he's ever known.
Keeping that in mind, the fourth-year WR doesn't seem to mind playing in Steel City. He amassed 118 receiving yards on 5 catches during his two previous trips to Pittsburgh, translating to 23.6 yards per reception (compared to his career average of 12.4).
After Pittsburgh conceded a combined 184 receiving yards and 2 TDs to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk last week, Cleveland needs Peoples-Jones to step up big-time.