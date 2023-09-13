3 Browns Offseason Moves That Already Look Genius
In Andrew Berry we trust.
2. Hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
Jim Schwartz is earning every bit of praise he deserves after his defense's effort in Week 1.
Outsiders were bullish about the decision to hire Schwartz as Joe Woods' replacement at defensive coordinator this offseason, and it seems they were absolutely right. Cleveland absolutely shut down the Bengals' playmakers on Sunday, holding their offense to just 142 total yards. That included Tee Higgins putting up a goose egg in receptions and Ja'Marr Chase failing to eclipse even 40 yards.
The Browns' pass rush looks like an entirely different beast to begin the year as well. Though they only recorded two sacks against Cincy, the constant pressure they put on Joe Burrow (10 QB hits) was crucial to the upset victory.
Schwartz seems to already be working his magic on his new dynamic duo in Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith. Those two stud edge rushers each notched four QB hits each on Sunday, helping keep Burrow uncomfortable in the pocket all day long.
He's also taking full advantage of the talent at his disposal, mixing up positions and assignments to create all sorts of mismatches that opposing offensive coordinators will simply not be able to scheme around.
It's this level of play from the defense that has some seriously considering Cleveland as a Super Bowl contender. That's just a testament to the job Schwartz has done in such little time.