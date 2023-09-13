3 Browns Offseason Moves That Already Look Genius
In Andrew Berry we trust.
3. Trading for Elijah Moore
The Browns paid a pretty penny for Elijah Moore this offseason with no guarantee that it'd work out. After all, this was a highly drafted wideout who couldn't catch in New York despite there being an obvious need for a playmaker with his skill set.
However, Moore appears to be right at home in Cleveland. On a day where the passing attack struggled, the Ole Miss product stood out, leading the team in receiving yards (43) in his debut. That included a 33-yard grab where Moore found a massive hole in the Bengals' secondary, putting the Browns in scoring position.
Despite only recent joining the team, Moore and Watson seem to have already developed some chemistry. Moore tied top wideout Amari Cooper for the team high in targets with seven, which speaks to him earning some early trust within this offense.
Moore's arrival also directly coincided with a steep drop-off from Donovan Peoples-Jones, who recorded just one catch (two targets) for 12 yards aganst the Bengals. There's room for Cooper, DPJ and Moore to all succeed when this passing attack is rolling, but it's great to see the latter wasting no time in stating his case for even more looks.
The former second-rounder also flashed the playmaking that made him one of the top college prospects with his electric run in the second quarter of Sunday's contest. That kind of dual-threat potential make this offense even more deadly if he becomes a legit "wide-back" player.
