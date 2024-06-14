3 Browns on the Chopping Block After 2024 Minicamp
The 2024 offseason is pivotal for a lot of players on a loaded Cleveland Browns roster, but the heat is going to be turned up on a number of guys after mandatory minicamp.
And not just literally.
There are a handful of players on this Browns roster who are either playing in loaded position groups and don't have a future with the team, or they are simply not living up to expectations heaped upon them based on their NFL Draft status. With mandatory minicamp in the books, let's take a look at a trio of Browns players who could be on the chopping block.
3 Cleveland Browns players on the chopping block after mandatory minicamp
1. Pierre Strong, running back
The Cleveland Browns have loaded up their running back room for 2024 as a direct response to the Nick Chubb injury. They brought in D'Onta Foreman who could likely take on a bulk of carries if need be. Ken Dorsey got one of his old pals from the Buffalo Bills in Nyheim Hines, who is coming off of an injury last year but is another intriguing option who will be in line for touches if he's healthy.
Jerome Ford is back. You obviously hope that Nick Chubb is back. How many running backs can this team realistically afford to carry?
Pierre Strong does have a fun skill set and he could end up being a factor on kickoff returns, which takes on a heightened level of importance in 2024, but he's going to have to set himself apart when the pads come on to get off the proverbial chopping block.