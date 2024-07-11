3 Browns on the Bubble Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
2. Siaki Ika, defensive line
Another offseason rankings list of the negative variety, another unfortunate appearance for defensive tackle Siaki Ika.
This is getting to be a brutal exercise and if Ika ends up in the starting lineup for the Browns, I'm going to be on Old Takes Exposed for weeks thanks to all the things that have been written about him on this site.
And frankly, it's not for lack of belief in the player. This guy was the 98th overall pick out of Baylor last year, and it was believed he could come in and contribute right away to a run defense that struggled and ranked 25th in the league in yards per carry allowed. Unfortunately for him (and the Browns) that didn't happen at all.
Even in the snaps he played, Ika didn't have a single tackle. And he played 100 total snaps. The fact that the Browns went out and re-signed Shelby Harris along with Maurice Hurst as well as taking Mike Hall Jr. in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft doesn't bode well for Siaki Ika. How is he going to get on the field?
If he doesn't have a big training camp and preseason for the Browns, he's going to be gone, but will someone trade for him? Or would the Browns cut him and somehow be able to sneak him onto the practice squad?
If General Manager Andrew Berry could pull that off, they might start constructing his statue in Cleveland. Unfortunately, it's not the best look for a recent top-100 pick to be on the roster bubble after just 100 snaps for the team last year. The Browns have seemingly phased him out of the immediate plans, and keeping him on this loaded roster is like an impossible game of Sudoku.