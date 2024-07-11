3 Browns on the Bubble Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
3. David Bell, wide receiver
Similar to the way we've seen the Browns sort of force the issue with Siaki Ika at the defensive tackle position, we've seen them likewise push former third-round pick David Bell out of the plans as well.
Bell was a third-round pick out of Purdue who had a dominant final year with the Boilermakers, and many people thought the Browns stole him with the 99th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, opportunities have been hard to come by and the Browns might have to start shopping him to other teams if they haven't done so already.
Bell has virtually no shot of making this Browns roster absent a massive training camp or preseason that forces the issue. Matt Wilson of Dawgs By Nature put it this way:
"Though he does his job well whenever he’s on the field as both a blocker and pass catcher, the amount of talent that Cleveland has at wide receiver right now could be detrimental to his roster security. Guys like Jamari Thrash and Michael Woods II will be heading into training camp looking to prove themselves while Matt Landers, who the Browns were very interested in during the 2022 NFL Draft process, fits the mold of what Ken Dorsey could be looking for as a jump-ball threat."- Matt Wilson
Bell hasn't shown enough these last two years. He's got two years left on his rookie deal and two years of favorable team control on his contract. He's going to be a tradeable asset for the Browns as teams likely still have ink drying on his pre-draft scouting report. The Browns have simply acquired too many players in the draft and via trade over the last two offseasons to justify a player like this rotting on the bench.
Bell is going to have a shot to prove himself at camp, and the Browns will need to keep him around for the time being as injuries happen every year to every team. But if they get to the regular season relatively unscathed, I'd be surprised to see him on this final roster.