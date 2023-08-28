3 Browns on the Bubble Who Have Clinched Their 53-Man Roster Spots
These guys deserve to be with the team after Tuesday's roster cuts.
By Tyler Maher
We've reached the final week of August, which means the start of the NFL regular season is almost here.
Before we get there, though, there's still one more major milestone on the preseason calendar. Teams still need to finalize their 53-man rosters, which must take place before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The Browns have had some interesting position battles play out during training camp, leaving fans wondering who will make the cut. At this point, after a month of practices and four preseason games, we have a pretty good idea of which fringe players have put themselves in a good position to open the season with the team.
That being said, here are 3 Browns players who seem to have clinched spots on the 53-man roster.
3 Browns Who Have Clinched Roster Spots
1. Austin Watkins
Watkins has been one of the biggest preseason surprises for Cleveland and absolutely deserves a spot on the roster.
Nobody expected much of the 25-year-old undrafted free agent when the Browns signed him just before training camp. He immediately started making a good impression during camp, however, and that success has carried over into preseason action.
Watkins was simply dominant throughout Cleveland's preseason slate. After scoring a touchdown in the Hall of Fame Game, he racked up 71 receiving yards against the Commanders before torching the Eagles for 139 yards and a touchdown. He was quiet in the preseason finale (1 catch for 12 yards) as the Browns spread the ball around, but he's already made quite the statement.
He may not be the biggest, fastest or strongest receiver we've ever seen, but Watkins is a good route runner who knows how to attack defenses and get open. He showed that time and time again during preseason by finding space and ripping off big plays. That won't be as easy against starting-caliber defenses during the regular season, of course, but it's an encouraging sign nevertheless.
At this point, Watkins has done more than enough to prove he belongs in Cleveland's receiver room. He's made the most of his opportunity and deserves a chance to see what he can do in the regular season, especially with Jakeem Grant Sr. going down during the preseason finale and Josh Dobbs being traded away.