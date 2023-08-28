3 Browns on the Bubble Who Have Clinched Their 53-Man Roster Spots
These guys deserve to be with the team after Tuesday's roster cuts.
By Tyler Maher
2. Ronnie Hickman
As a defender, the easiest way to get noticed in preseason is by making big plays and forcing turnovers in particular.
In that case, Hickman put himself on everyone's radar with a trio of interceptions this preseason, showing off his skills as a ball hawk. His ability to anticipate routes, read opposing quarterbacks and react quickly was quite impressive. He also showcased the athleticism, physicality and aggressive playing style that are needed to succeed in the NFL.
Perhaps more importantly, the undrafted safety proved he has the range to play free safety and can cover opponents in open space rather than just playing close to the line of scrimmage.
All throughout camp, Hickman played fearlessly and like a man who wanted the job. In addition to his highlights in pass coverage, he also excelled at attacking the run game and being involved in every play.
Hickman's drive and energy are indicative of a player who wants to keep getting better and will never take a play off. Our defense may be crowded, but Hickman seems to have what it takes to make an impact this season.