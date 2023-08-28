3 Browns on the Bubble Who Have Clinched Their 53-Man Roster Spots
These guys deserve to be with the team after Tuesday's roster cuts.
By Tyler Maher
3. Mohamoud Diabate
At an important position like linebacker, you always want as much depth as possible. Given that, we probably should keep a guy like Diabate around, especially after his strong preseason..
The 22-year-old undrafted free agent is still a bit raw, but he has the physical tools to succeed in the NFL. The 6'4, 222-pound LB has shown off his tremendous athleticism throughout camp, disrupting opposing offenses as a pass rusher and in coverage.
He occasionally gets too aggressive and misreads plays, but that's something we can coach out of him as he gains more experience. If anything, you'd rather have a player like that than one who lacks a killer instinct.
Given the lack of major competition at the position and Jacob Phillips' season-ending injury, there should be room at the position for Diabate. His versatility and athleticism should come in handy during the season as a key depth option for us.
