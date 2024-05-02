3 Browns on the Trade Block After the NFL Draft
Which Browns players could be on the trade block after the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. Jerome Ford, RB
Just like the wide receiver position for the Cleveland Browns, there's a lot of depth at running back. That depth is necessary right now given the fact that Nick Chubb is coming off of a devastating season-ending injury.
However, the Browns took a unique approach to addressing this position in the 2024 offseason. They obviously added former Patriots draft pick Pierre Strong Jr. in a trade last year, and he's back on the roster. They brought in D'Onta Foreman who has a lot of experience, and they also added Nyheim Hines who is working his way back from an injury.
What is this rotation going to look like and who do they actually have plans to utilize in 2024?
Maybe the plan is to ease Chubb back into the mix, but Jerome Ford's value may never be higher, and the Browns have guys to absorb the loss if he's traded. Ford ran for 813 yards and four touchdowns last year, racking up over 1,100 yards and 9 total touchdowns from scrimmage.
The Browns could look into trading some of their depth at running back once the dust settles this offseason one way or another.