3 Browns on the Trade Block After the NFL Draft
Which Browns players could be on the trade block after the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Greg Newsome II, CB
The Cleveland Browns just picked up Greg Newsome's 5th-year contract option, but that ultimately doesn't mean he's going to be on the roster for the 2024 season. The Browns could easily still trade him to another team if they are motivated to do so, and the 5th-year option may even give them some added flexibility in that regard.
Now, any team that might be interested in trading for Newsome would ensure that he's under contract for the 2025 season, but they'd also be able to re-work that year on his contract if he would end up signing an extension.
For my money, there might not be many better players around the league that could end up being available this offseason in a trade. Newsome has top-tier skills at the cornerback position and is stuck in the slot with the Browns. It's obviously a huge benefit to the Browns to have Newsome on the roster, and given the window they currently find themselves in, it would take probably a little more than what the Chiefs got for L'Jarius Sneed (2025 3rd-round pick) to get him.
The main motivating factor for a possible trade here would have to be Newsome's contract situation and whether or not the Browns felt like they could afford to pay him in the future.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: