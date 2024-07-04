3 Browns on the Trade Block Heading Into Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
1. Elijah Moore, Wide Receiver
The Browns were looking to add more speed to their offense in 2023 which led to a trade with the New York Jets. In exchange for the 42nd pick in the draft, the Browns landed Elijah Moore as well as the 74th pick in Round 3 — which was used on another wideout, Cedric Tillman.
Moore had a decent season with 640 yards and two touchdowns on 59 receptions. The Browns clearly wanted more from the WR2 position, however, as they traded for Jerry Jeudy this offseason. Not only did they land the former Denver Broncos first-round pick but they also signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $58 million.
Not only is Moore going to be behind Jeudy in the pecking order but there are reports that he could be splitting time with Tillman as well. Going into his second season, Tillman has been impressive in workouts and has taken advantage of extra snaps afforded by a holdout from Amari Cooper and a minor injury for Jeudy.
The Browns also have David Bell, who played better in his second season than he did as a rookie, and Jamari Thrash, a fifth-round pick from Louisville. Thrash has been praised as well for his potential, which is another reason Moore could find himself on the trade block.
While he might not ever develop into a WR1, Moore is someone who can do damage in the slot and has the ability to stretch the field. Any team in need of a third wideout would be wise to call Cleveland and see what it might take to bring him in.